‘I requested to be removed from the premises,’ says a Liverpool-based individual. Kylian Mbappe speaks out about his attempted PSG deal.

Kylian Mbappe has confessed that he requested a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite Real Madrid’s interest.

PSG turned down a £137 million proposal for the 22-year-old forward, and the Spanish club is thought to have had a better second offer rejected near the conclusion of the summer window.

Mbappe’s long-term future with the Ligue 1 club is uncertain, as he has yet to agree to new terms, and his contract expires at the end of June.

The French striker can now sign a pre-contract deal in January to join a new club on a free transfer in the summer, with Real Madrid likely to be interested.

Mbappe has made it obvious that he intends to leave PSG, stating that he notified the club early enough to allow them to ‘react’ in the transfer market.

He told RMC Sport, “People stated I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don’t want to communicate to Leonardo anymore, and that’s totally not true.”

“I asked to leave because, from the moment I decided not to renew, I wanted the club to be able to sign a quality replacement with a transfer price.

“It’s a club that’s given me a lot, and I’ve always been happy here for the past four years, and I still am. I made the announcement early enough for the club to react.

“I respected that I wanted everyone to come out of here stronger, that we depart hand in hand, and that we make a fair deal. ‘If you don’t want me to leave, I’ll stay,’ I said.”

Since his rapid rise as a player, Liverpool has been connected with Mbappe, yet the star striker’s wages could be a stumbling block in reaching an agreement.

Mohamed Salah would become the Reds’ highest-paid player with an enhanced contract, albeit a weekly income that could still be lower than Mbappe’s current deal.