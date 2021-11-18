‘I Put My Entire Lifetime Into Her,’ says Lady Gaga, channeling her own pain and trauma for the ‘House Of Gucci’ role.

Lady Gaga has opened up more about how her role in “House of Gucci” affected her mental health.

Gaga, 35, admitted in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she used real-life tragedy to play Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed picture. Reggiani was convicted of orchestrating the murder of her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci (portrayed by Adam Driver), in 1995 and served 16 years in jail until being freed in 2014.

According to the vocalist of “Shallow,” she used a Stanislavski acting technique that entails replaying sense recollections from an emotional incident, and the borders between her personal experiences and Reggiani’s began to blur at some point.

During one such incident, Gaga claimed she gave co-star Salma Hayek a “heart attack” while filming a scene in which she knocked a burning candle across the room.

“I was disintegrating as [Patrizia] disintegrated. When I claim I didn’t break character, it’s because I didn’t do it on purpose “According to Gaga, she told the magazine.

It got to the point where Scott had to step in because he was concerned about the impact Gaga’s performance was having on her mental health. She indicated she had been in a similar dissociative condition before, including when she was in the hospital.

“I don’t want you scaring yourself,” Ridley replied, according to Gaga. “‘I already have,’ I replied. In any case, I’ve previously gone through this. I’ll just hand it over to you.’ ‘Well, leave it here and don’t do this to yourself any longer,’ he added.” Playing Reggiani was a way for Gaga to express the real-life anguish, trauma, and heartache she had experienced in the past.

“I took the agony of being attacked as a young girl, of feeling abandoned by people I love, of feeling stuck in a world I love,” Gaga concluded. “I took that suffering and transferred it to her.” She went on to say about her character, “”I’ve invested my entire life on her.” In the same interview, Gaga discussed her dogs and her two-year-old boyfriend Michael Polansky, as well as providing an update on Ryan Fischer, her dog walker who was shot in February while protecting her French bulldogs Asia, Koji, and Gustav. The stolen canines were returned, and five people were eventually arrested in connection with the crimes.

‘The’ “The Washington Newsday Brief News, for example.