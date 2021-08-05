‘I panicked when I saw Greggs new vegan cheese and bean pasty because the cheese looked so real.’

Vegan cheese is usually… I don’t want to use the word “awful.” However, I believe we both recognize that there is always potential for development.

So when Greggs announced a vegan cheese, bean, and sausage pasty (though I couldn’t find any sausage), I was hopeful but not expecting much.

Vegans and vegetarians alike rave about the vegan sausage roll, but it is far too salty in my opinion.

And the vegan beef bake (which appears to have been removed off the menu) had a peculiar texture, which made me nervous, as is to be expected in this situation.

First and first, I must state that I was unable to locate the sausage in this.

I know it’s there in theory, but I can’t tell you what it’s like because I couldn’t find a single piece.

But, more crucially, this’melt’ made me feel uneasy. I was shocked by how melty the cheese was after the initial ‘I got none of the filling’ bite that everyone has.

Vegan cheese does not have the stretchy consistency of genuine cheese, despite the fact that it is in the name.

It can have the flavor (like I observed with Pieminister), but it rarely succeeds with the texture.

I was initially concerned that there had been a mix-up and that the pasty I was eating was not the vegan kind.

Despite the fact that it was clearly marked as vegan on the box (and I’d seen the employee take it from its own vegan shelf),

I like the cheese and bean filling; it reminds me of when I was a kid and wanted beans and cheese on my jacket potato all the time.

This is definitely worth a try if you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just seeking for a change.

4 out of 5 stars

Please accept my apologies; I did my best. I truly did.

However, this is not a good vegan sausage roll; rather, it is a salty vegan sausage roll that will leave you thirsty as the inside of your mouth will be as dry as the desert.

It's salty and dry. The pastry suffers from the same problem, which I find odd.