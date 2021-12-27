‘I Never Experienced Grief This Way,’ Maya Vander says of celebrating Christmas after a miscarriage.

Maya Vander spoke openly about her family’s first Christmas after her miscarriage.

The “Selling Sunset” star uploaded a family shot on Instagram. She smiled in the photo while cradling her 2-year-old son Aiden. Meanwhile, her husband, Dave Miller, gave birth to their 18-month-old daughter Elle. In front of their Christmas tree, the family was standing.

“This isn’t the Christmas Eve I expected. “This was the day Mason would have joined us at home,” she captioned the photo. “I’ve been without a child for two weeks.” “I’m smiling in the photo, but I’ve got to tell you, it’s been difficult,” she continued. “I’ve never known grief like this.” According to Vander, they were taking things one day at a time and doing their best to be in the best shape possible for their children. Vander also expressed gratitude to individuals who reached out to her and provided her messages of support and encouragement. She and her husband were grateful for their children and hopeful that all would work out in the end.

“I’d want to wish everyone a nice holiday season!” “I hope and believe that the [rainbow]will appear after the storm,” she said.

Vander announced her pregnancy loss on social media earlier this month in a heartbreaking message. The Israeli real estate agent’s pregnancy ended in a stillbirth at 38 weeks.

She tweeted a snapshot of a memory box filled with baby clothes and expressed her sadness, adding it was the “hardest day of my life.”

She commented on Instagram, “I’ve always heard of it but never dreamed I’d be part of the statistics.” “Instead of delivering a baby, I get to take a memory box home with me… This is something I don’t want to happen to anyone. What was supposed to be a routine weekly checkup turned into a nightmare I never expected to experience.” Vander claimed that she wanted to tell the world about her pregnancy loss in order to prevent people from interrogating her about it. After losing her baby, she didn’t want to cope with queries like “When is your due date?”

Following her terrible encounter, Vander’s “Selling Sunset” co-stars filled her post with encouraging words.

Heather Rae Young, Maya’s co-star, wrote, “I love you so much.” “I’m really sorry, Maya,” Tarek El Moussa, Young’s husband, said.

“This is unfathomable.” Chrishell Stause wrote, “It’s difficult to find words.” “My heart breaks for you and your loved ones. You’re besieged on all sides. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.