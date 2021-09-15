‘I Muzzled Her,’ Gabrielle Union admits to making a mistake in portraying her character in ‘Bring It On.’

Gabrielle Union would change a few things about her portrayal of Isis in the 2000 cheerleading comedy film “Bring It On” if she could do it all over again.

Union expressed guilt for the way she “muzzled” Isis and even wrote her a lengthy apology in her new book “You Got Anything Stronger?” which she discussed on Monday’s “Good Morning America.”

Union told the hosts of the morning show, “I do believe that was a mistake.”

“In ‘Bring It On,’ I was given complete creative control over Isis, and I selected respectability, class, and the high road because I felt it would make her proper — the right sort of Black girl.”

“It’s forbidden for black girls to get angry. Union said, “She was not visibly upset, and I muzzled her.”

The 48-year-old actress then recounted a chat she had with fellow “Bring It On” graduate Kirsten Dunst at the film’s 20th-anniversary reunion in August. Union and Dunst proposed some ideas for the hit film’s movie during a pre-recorded Zoom chat with director Peyton Reed and writer Jessica Bendinger.

Union stated she recognized she needed to “acknowledge” where she failed despite having full control of her character, in addition to coming up with a potential storyline for the sequel.

She explained, “When I was given complete power, I made her appropriate.” “I would have tolerated her rage. I would have enabled her to be fully human, and part of being fully human is the ability to express wrath when one is wronged.”

“When you don’t allow yourself to express your whole spectrum of emotions and instead suppress them, it allows people to say, ‘Maybe what I did wasn’t so horrible.’

Union continued, “I would have given her all my rage.”

The film “Bring It On,” which is now regarded a cult classic, follows the story of two rival cheerleading squads competing for a national championship. Torrance, played by Dunst, is the leader of the Toros, a cheering squad commanded by Union’s Isis that stole the Clovers’ dance routine. In the end, the Clovers won the national championship, with the Toros finishing second. The Toros congratulate the Clovers, and the two groups grow to respect one another.

Meanwhile, “You Got Anything Stronger?” is an essay collection that delves deeper into Union’s “experiences with everything,” including motherhood, marriage and even racist institutions.

It came out on Tuesday.