‘I made a mistake,’ Seamus Coleman admits to Everton fans following Arsenal’s victory.

Seamus Coleman has accepted personal responsibility for Everton’s Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool, but he is delighted to have played a part in putting things right thanks to a crucial win over Arsenal.

After allowing Mohamed Salah to dispossess him and racing through on goal to score in last week’s 4-1 loss to the Reds, the Blues captain was at fault for Liverpool’s third goal.

At the end of the game, toxic scenes erupted as fans vented their frustrations on both the players and the board, but Goodison Park was bouncing on Monday evening, inspiring the team to three points.

Despite recent poor results, a 27th-minute fan protest did not deter a strong second-half comeback, and Coleman has revealed that he always believed the fans would rally behind the side.

“You’re hurt when you lose football games, and you’re hurt when you make errors. I take responsibility for the Liverpool game because I felt we were regaining control “After the game, he told Sky Sports.

“I made a blunder, but I’ve been around long enough to weather the storm. There is no such thing as being too high or too low. Whatever criticism you receive, you must take it in stride because it is a necessary part of the game. You come in the next day, work hard, and finally your luck changes. Thankfully, Demi came through for us tonight. We’ll play again the next game, which gives us a lot of confidence.

“Whatever is going on behind the scenes, the fans are always here to show their support. They come to support us first, and then you can see the reaction to rally behind us. They rallied behind us from minute one to minute 90, pushing us across the finish line, and I believe our performance reflected that.

"You have to accept the good with the bad because I've been here for 12 years. They're on your back at moments, and they're not at other times, but one thing they do is support you for 90 minutes." Coleman also praised match-winner Demarai Gray, saying that the club must continue to believe in his capacity to deliver.