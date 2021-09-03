‘I made a mistake, Britney didn’t,’ Monica Lewinsky says of Britney Spears.

Monica Lewinsky has spoken out about Britney Spears’ treatment by the media and how it relates to her own life.

Lewinsky, who is best known for having an affair with then-President Bill Clinton in the mid-1990s and is now a producer on the TV show “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” reflected on her traumatic background.

In an interview with InStyle magazine, Lewinsky, 48, discussed how people are now apologizing to her and Spears after mocking them for so long in the media.

She told InStyle on Thursday, “I think it’s long overdue and fantastic to see it occurring for different women in different settings and scenarios.” “I made a blunder. Britney Spears, on the other hand, did not. There were a lot of other young women who were affected, and there was a lot of collateral damage.”

“So I don’t think it’s simply an apology to a person; I think it’s an apology for how you’ve influenced a culture. What does it mean to have sexual agency? What does this imply? This de-objectification of women coincides with the #MeToo movement, which is unsurprising,” she said. “They are braided together in a logical manner.”

When Spears was dating musician Justin Timberlake in the early 2000s, Lewinsky recalls meeting her. As she was about to depart, she noticed Spears entering a Henri Bendel store.

“At the time, I was running a handbag company, and she felt the bags were cute. “I was over myself, so I went out and grabbed her some,” she continued. “But at the time, I didn’t have the perspective to see, ‘Oh, this is happening to other women,’” she says.

“This didn’t just happen to me,” she claimed, noting that singer Jessica Simpson was similarly fat-shamed in 2009. This is also happening to other folks right now. That isn’t to say it’s a good thing.”

Sarah Paulson, who played Linda Tripp, a civil servant who exposed Clinton’s affair with Lewinsky, remarked about her physical appearance in the TV series “Impeachment: American Crime Story” last month.

“I believe fatphobia exists. Pretending otherwise, I believe, causes more harm,” the actress told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s also an extremely vital topic to have.”

Season 3 of “Impeachment: American Crime Story” will begin on the FX network on September 7 and will consist of ten episodes.