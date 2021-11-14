‘I Loved Her,’ Kristen Stewart says of accepting the Princess Diana role in ‘Spencer.’

Kristen Stewart has revealed why she agreed to play Princess Diana in the film “Spencer” when it was offered to her.

It’s no secret that the “Twilight” actress was director Pablo Larran’s first and only option for the role of Princess Diana. What’s unknown is what compelled Stewart to take on the intriguing job, especially now that the royal family is in the spotlight thanks to Netflix’s “The Crown.” The 31-year-old Hollywood star broke her silence at the Contenders Film: Los Angeles event on Sunday, revealing what prompted her to say yes to the movie, which is receiving a lot of attention and great reviews ahead of its release.