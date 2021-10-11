‘I Love Them Both,’ Reba McEntire says of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce.

Kelly Clarkson’s continuing divorce fight with estranged spouse Brandon Blackstock has piqued Reba McEntire’s interest.

McEntire, 66, is a friend of Clarkson’s and was previously married to Narvel Blackstock’s father, from 1989 to 2015. When asked if she was offering Clarkson advice during their divorce during an interview with Extra, the country singer made it clear that she isn’t taking sides in their split.

“You know, I adore both of them.” Brandon is my stepson, and Kelly is a close friend of mine,” she added in the interview, which was released on Saturday.

“I’m rooting for both of them,” McEntire continued. I hope they’re happy and healthy, and that they’ll be able to get through this.” After nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, with whom she shares two children, in June 2020. They married in 2013, two years before McEntire ended his relationship with Blackstock’s father.

The star of the “Reba” sitcom didn’t say whether she’d given Clarkson any advice, instead expressing her wish that others would send kind thoughts to her former stepson.

“I pray that everyone gives them all the encouragement they can because they both need it right now,” McEntire added. “I adore both of them with all of my heart.” On the show, Clarkson, the first winner of “American Idol,” met McEntire. In 2002, they shared the stage for the first time at a concert.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever sung with her.” In 2019, McEntire told Country Living, “We did ‘Does He Love You.'” “When she won the first season of ‘American Idol,’ they informed her that she could sing with her idol in the finals, and she chose me.” As a result, that was the first time we met. We had no idea we’d be related, let alone in the same family.” Clarkson’s sincerity was also complimented by her. “She’s a truly remarkable individual.” “What you see is what you get, and Kelly isn’t a phony,” McEntire remarked.

Though it’s unclear if Clarkson has sought advice from McEntire throughout her divorce, she has previously stated that talking to friends may be quite helpful during difficult times.

Last year, she declared on “Sunday Today With Willie Geist,” “I mean, it’s no secret.” “It’s been a bit of a dumpster in my life.” Personally, the last few months have been challenging. I’ve been speaking with friends who have just divorced. I’m not sure how people deal with that without some sort of release. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.