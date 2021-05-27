‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ says the narrator. Lois Duncan spent years trying to solve the murder of her own daughter.

I Know What You Did Last Summer comes to mind when someone is looking for a thriller to see. Along with Scream, many people considered the film to have reinvigorated the slasher genre. On the filming of the film, two of the cast members met and formed a long-term romance.

Despite the fact that several reviewers praised the thriller, Lois Duncan did not. Duncan was the author of the same-named novel. She was attempting to solve the murder of her daughter prior to the premiere of the film.

The film ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ was a hit.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar feature in the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer. It’s a slasher about four buddies who are going along the highway on July 4th. Instead of phoning for aid, they hit a pedestrian and discard the body.

The four of them form a deal not to discuss the incident again. Julie gets an unsettling note a year later that reads, “I know what you did last summer!” She goes out of her way to find the other three buddies. Meanwhile, a serial killer is murdering them one by one.

Julie turning around to ask the killer what he’s waiting for is one of the most memorable sequences. There is, however, no one present. The scene was inspired by a toddler who won a contest. It has now become the most well-known scene.

Upon its initial release, the film was a commercial success. Despite conflicting reviews, the film went on to become a cultural icon. The original picture would be followed by two sequels.

Lois Duncan is a well-known author.