‘I Hate Working With This Dude,’ Soulja Boy says of Kanye West’s snub of ‘Donda.’

On Sunday, Soulja Boy resorted to Twitter to criticize Kanye West, who released his “Donda” album on the same day as Soulja Boy.

Boy, whose actual name is DeAndre Cortez Way, took to Twitter to reveal screenshots of his conversation with West about the long-awaited album’s partnership.

The freshly released album was meant to include Boy’s verse on the music track “Remote Control,” according to the 31-year-old rapper’s tweet. He did, however, point out that his verse was not included.

“I don’t know how to feel, Kanye sent me that song “remote control,” but I don’t hear my verse… In answer to a fan who asked how he enjoyed the “Donda” album, he replied, “hmm f–k that ni–a.”

The rapper shared a number of screenshots of his chat with West on Twitter. The text discussion began on May 28 and ended on July 25, when Boy provided West the audio file and West answered, “Sh-t craaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

“This ni–a Kanye smh,” Boy captioned the screenshots. Please don’t hit my phone anymore, homie.”

In another tweet, the rapper referred to West as “strange.”

The rapper released his own “Remote Control” verse on Twitter on Monday, garnering 1.4 million views in a matter of hours. “Here’s my “Remote Control” verse,” he captioned the video. Kanye West, f–k you.”

Boy then went after West on a personal level, claiming that this is why his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, left him and labeling him “bipolar.”

He wrote, “Don’t call phone any more odd a– ni–a that’s why Kim left yo bipolar A–.”

Fans commented in the comments area of this piece that, aside from West, he could harm those suffering from mental illness.

“OK, buddy, you’ve gone way too far, what’s up? Please think twice before posting; it’s not just hurtful to Kanye, but it’s also hurtful to anyone suffering from mental illness,” one of the followers commented. “They, like everyone else, are deserving of praise and affection.”

“I apparently have bipolar but I’ve gone through and healed the majority of it – point is – it’s not ethical to use mental health difficulties against someone,” another fan said.

Boy tagged Kim Kardashian and requested her to call him after a barrage of tweets.

Boy wrapped up the sequence of tweets by stating that West had done something similar years before.

“When Amber Rose was in the studio years ago, he did the same sh*t on Robocop. I despise working with him. He urgently requires assistance,” he wrote.

