I had Jack & Bry’s burgers, and they were far superior to my expectations.

I don’t eat burgers very often, which is ironic given how many times I’ve filmed myself doing just that.

So here I am with another burger to discuss. This one is vegan and created in my kitchen, so I was able to tailor my experience to my preferences.

I tried Jack & Bry’s jackfruit burger for the first time; it wasn’t the first time I’d had a Jack & Bry product because they’re the brains behind PizzaExpress’ vegan pepperoni, but it was the first time I was preparing it myself.

The directions were straightforward: just pop them in a pan for eight to ten minutes and they’d be done.

I decided to add a little spice to it, and you’ll see what I did if you watch the video.

I opted to slice a yellow pepper and gently cook it alongside the two burger patties in olive oil because I am a huge admirer of peppers in whatever I eat. I was also blown away by how thick the patties were; I was concerned that they wouldn’t cook all the way through, but that wasn’t an issue, and the fragrance was incredibly meaty.

I prepared my toppings and cooked up my burger buns in the oven while the burgers were cooking.

Heinz tomato ketchup, M&S pickled red onions (the best I’ve had), and Little Gem lettuce were my choices.

I decided against slicing the lettuce since I felt it would help the burger keep its shape better, which turned out to be true.

It was as simple as throwing everything together once the burgers were cooked, and then it was time to try it.

I was blown away by how wonderful this was; I knew I’d chosen flavors that would appeal to my palate, but it was truly tasty.

I loved the thick meaty texture; I haven’t always been a fan of jackfruit, but it’s a good alternative if you want to mix up your protein sources.

The flavor was excellent without the need for additional spice, which pleased me because some ingredients can be somewhat bland.

I’m definitely going to make these again – have you ever tried jackfruit? Please let us know on Twitter @TheReviews Club and share any photos if the “summary stops.”