‘I Had A Lot Of Guilt And Anger,’ Barbara Eden says of her son’s death.

Barbara Eden, star of “I Dream of Jeannie,” talked up about the grief of losing an only child in an interview with People, recalling the death of her only son Matthew Ansara 20 years ago.

Matthew died in 2001, at the age of 35, from an accidental drug overdose. Eden claims that his death left her feeling “a lot of remorse and hatred.” Eden reportedly told the magazine that her son spent 14 years in and out of treatment institutions before his death. She continued, “I didn’t identify the behavior — the sleeping and the bouts of fury that would come up all of a sudden with this charming, darling boy,” and she didn’t know what to do at first. “I was terrified to death,” Eden continued. “I was at a loss for what to do. He was too young to realize he needed treatment or assistance.” The actress confessed that the grief of losing the child she adored left her feeling guilty and angry, and that she would often ponder where she had failed as a parent.

She said, “I don’t think there’s anything worse than losing your child.” “I felt a lot of shame and fury as a father, and I was always on the verge of crying after he died. He was still my baby even though he was 35 years old.” Eden talked to other parents who were going through the same thing to help her get over her grief and guilt.

“I started talking to other parents who were going through similar things,” she explained.

“I believe that parents should understand that being harsh with their children is not a bad thing. You have a chance to contribute if you know what’s going on. It’s ultimately up to them, but there’s still hope.” Eden also said that she and her first husband, Michael Ansara, tried for seven years before conceiving Matthew in 1965.

“The doctor told me I was pregnant the same day ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ sold,” she claimed. “I was overjoyed. I was overjoyed, but I knew they’d have to find someone to take my place. God bless [creator of I Dream of Jeannie]Sidney Sheldon. We completed the first 13 gigs when I was pregnant with Matthew, and he got right to work.” When her son was clean, the 90-year-old actress praised him as “a magnificent human being inside and out.”

“Drugs are a mystery. It’s extremely aggravating “she asserted

Eden’s book was published in August. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.