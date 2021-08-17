I had a great time cooking up a storm using an ITV Cooking with the Stars recipe.

So, first and foremost… Although one of my items got somewhat scorched, this was a lot of fun.

M&S had contacted me last week to show me some of the fantastic recipes that had been created on ITV Cooking with the Stars, and I was eager to try them out.

M&S is the new show’s sponsor, so they challenged me to cook one of the show’s many recipes in exchange for a voucher to spend in one of their stores.

I went to my local M&S food hall in Widnes, where the beautiful Customer Assistant Jackie offered me assistance as soon as she seen me scurrying around with a basket.

I prepared the Butter Poached Chicken dish, and I must say, I was pleasantly impressed at how wonderfully it turned out.

So, as indicated on Joseph’s Butter poached chicken dish with leeks, creamy mash, and mustard mayo recipe page, I had everything I needed here (above).

The beautiful thing about all of the recipes featured on the ITV hit show is that they are foolproof: the ingredients list and process provide everything you need.

Jackie from my neighborhood grocery assisted me in gathering all of the supplies, and then it was up to me to work my magic at home.

Each step appeared simple enough in the video, and let’s not forget how wonderful it felt to make my own mayonnaise from from!

When it came to the tasting test, one thing that shocked me was the mustard mayo—I HATE mustard, but with this meal… it was wonderful.

Also, I served the same dish to my 8-year-old without the leeks and mayo, replacing them with broccoli (his favorite), and now I’m told I have to poach all of our chicken dishes in butter (haven’t I set myself up yet?).

This is a straightforward dish with a lot of flavor.

I love any dish I can make for myself and my son that is simple to prepare and that he can appreciate just as much as I do.

On the basis of simplicity, taste, and overall enjoyment, I would cheerfully give this a 5/5. “The summary has come to an end.”