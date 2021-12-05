I Followed Her ‘Like A Puppy’ On Stage With Taylor Swift, Says Prince William.

Prince William talks about the night he sung and danced onstage with Taylor Swift and what he learned from the experience about not taking himself too seriously.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, reflected on the moment Swift brought him to the stage to join Jon Bon Jovi for a rendition of “Livin’ on a Prayer” during a Centrepoint charity event at Kensington Palace in 2013, in a special Christmas edition of Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” series, which premieres Monday.

According to People, Prince William’s advisors at the time described the impromptu concert as “totally off the cuff.”

Prince William explained how he was nearly knocked off his feet after learning that Swift and Bon Jovi were performing at the annual charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, which he described as “a young homeless organization that I am very fond of and have supported for many years.”

“‘That’s it,’ I thought as I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi’s performance. My task has been completed. I’ll have dinner in a minute, and I might be able to strike up a conversation with a few individuals now that I’m off-duty.’ I had no idea what was going to happen next “According to People, Prince William said.

Following Bon Jovi’s first song, the prince, who is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince Charles, revealed that Swift, who was seated to his left at the time, approached him and persuaded him to accompany her up the stage.

“‘Come on, William,’ she says, placing her hand on my arm and looking me in the eyes. Let’s go sing,’ says the group “He recalled something.

The future king confessed that he still “doesn’t know what came over” him at the time, and that he cringes every time he thinks back to what happened next.

“I have no idea why I caved in. However, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eyes, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me,’ I’ll take it. ‘Yeah, OK, that seems like a terrific idea,’ I got up like a puppy and said. ‘I’ll be right behind you,’ says the narrator.” Prince William went on to say.

The monarch said he came up on stage "in a daze" and didn't realize he was on stage playing a song he didn't know the lyrics to until they were halfway through Bon Jovi's "Livin' On a Prayer."