‘I Dream Of Jeannie’ is a song written by Jeannie. Barbara Eden Discusses ‘Feeling Young’ at 90 Years Old.

Barbara Eden, who is 90 years old, knows how to have a good time. The actress, who starred as a seductive genie in the 1960s smash comedy “I Dream of Jeannie,” is still socially active and enjoys working out to stay in shape.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, she said, “I feel youthful!”

Eden stated that she enjoyed coming to the gym and even participated in spin classes. Her personal trainer assists her with resistance training at home and oversees her walking workouts around the tennis court.

The TV legend has a social circle as well.

“I have a large number of pals. “I’m a really gregarious person,” she admitted.

Last month, the actress celebrated her birthday. She posted a photo of herself posing with a box of cupcakes on Twitter at the time.

“Thank you everyone so much for your sweet birthday greetings and words! It’s wonderful to receive so much love! These cupcakes, on the other hand, are MINE! Tee-Hee! My heartfelt gratitude to everyone who remembered me today and helped to keep the magic alive! -Barbara,’ she scribbled.

Eden will premiere on television in March 2022.

“If I’m available, I’ll be there; I enjoy it,” she told Page Six.

Due to the enormous success of “I Dream Of Jeannie,” Eden became a household name in the late 1960s. The sitcom lasted five seasons and six years, earning her a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Star in 1967.

Eden said, “I was extremely fortunate to enjoy the career I picked.” “I feel bad for folks like my father, who had to work every day at a job he despised. My job is enjoyable for me. I continue to work.”

Eden just released a children’s book called “Barbara And The Djinn” in an attempt to reach out to a younger audience.

Eden told The Hollywood Reporter in June that her love of books inspired her to collaborate with her friend Dustin Warburton on the children’s book. She said, “I’m a reader, and I think it’s a beautiful gift for a youngster.”

“Barbara and the Djinn” is a film about a mystical book that transfers a young girl to incredible locations. The protagonist meets a charming genie along the road, who adds flavor to her travels.

Eden wanted her young readers to understand “what a magnificent world it is out there in books since now all they do is gaze at,” as she put it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.