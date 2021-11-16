‘I Don’t Usually Ask,’ Lil Nas X says of Drake and Nicki Minaj declining his collaboration request.

For his debut studio album, “Montero,” which was released on Sept. 17, Lil Nas X revealed that he approached Nicki Minaj and Drake. Both rappers, however, declined the invitation.

“I don’t normally request such features. But every single feature I requested for this album came through, like, every single one of them “On Monday, the 22-year-old rapper told GQ. He continued, “except Drake and Nicki [Minaj].”

Despite the fact that he didn’t “ask them personally,” the rapper did reveal the music tracks he wants to collaborate on with Drake and Minaj. Nas X told the magazine, “I wanted Nicki on ‘Industry Baby,’ and I wanted Drake on ‘Dolla Sign Slime,’ with Megan [Thee Stallion].”

Nas X thinks it was excellent to include rapper Jack Harlow in “Industry Baby” after the music album was published, because he wasn’t sure “how comfortable Nicki would have felt with that video or whatever.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper has mentioned Drake and Minaj’s refusal to collaborate. Drake was occupied with “Certified Lover Boy” when the rapper requested it, he told The Breakfast Club in September.

Nas X added, “[Drake] was still working on ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ and he was 100 percent dedicated on that, and I absolutely understood.” “And he said he’s down to do something,” the rapper explained, “but it wasn’t the perfect time.”

Nas X also stated in the interview that he felt good about competing with Drake’s album in the charts, as his album, “Montero,” was released on September 17 and Drake’s album was launched on September 3.

“It’s incredible that Drake was my opponent. Drake has the biggest first-week sales of any artist this year, thanks to this massive record “he stated “Drake is also my hero. There are far too many other victories to be unhappy about “Nas X has been introduced to the mix.

In a GQ interview, the rapper confessed that he has quit dating girls and is now exclusively dating boys.

Nas X also stated that “every single homosexual person has fallen in love with a straight person,” and that he now avoids “DL dudes.” DL is a slang term for males who claim to be heterosexual but secretly have relationships with other men.