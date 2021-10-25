‘I Don’t Hold Alec Baldwin Responsible,’ Halyna Hutchins’ Father Says About ‘Rust’ Shooting.

Anatoly Androsovych, the father of late “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, made it plain on Sunday that he does not blame actor Alec Baldwin responsible for his daughter’s murder.

According to Deadline, Anatoly stated, “We still can’t believe Halyna is dead, and her mother is going insane with grief.” “However, I don’t hold Alec Baldwin accountable.” “[Halyna’s son] has been extremely adversely impacted — he is lost without his mother,” Anatoly said, adding that it is the “duty” of those who were handling the guns at the time. Meanwhile, Svetlana Androsovych, the cinematographer’s younger sister, questioned how a team of professionals could tolerate such “negligence” and the investigation.

“How could a group of professionals tolerate such indifference? This is a complete and utterly bizarre coincidence “She was reported by the site as stating. “I have no idea where the probe will lead, but there are a lot of possibilities.” Svetlana went on to say that only God knows what happened on set, and that it has been “very difficult to live through.” “Right now, all we want to do is be there with my mother next to Halyna’s husband and their boy to show him how much we care,” she continued.

Baldwin fired a “prop firearm” on the set of his next film “Rust” in New Mexico on Oct. 21, causing the incident. On Oct. 22, the 63-year-old actor broke his silence.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and anguish at the horrific tragedy that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply loved colleague of ours,” Baldwin said on Twitter.

According to the actor, he has already contacted the cinematographer’s husband and offered his assistance to him and his family.

Matt Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, shared a photo of his late wife and their 9-year-old son, Andros, on Twitter on Saturday.

“Our loss is tremendous, and we respectfully request that the media respect my family’s privacy while we grieve,” he wrote in the caption. “We appreciate everyone who shared photos and anecdotes about her life.” Following the unfortunate tragedy, the movie’s filming has been halted.