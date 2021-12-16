‘I Don’t Have That Need,’ Kelly Clarkson said of remarrying after Brandon Blackstock’s divorce.

Following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson opened up about her new attitude to relationships.

This week, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter spoke on the “Love Someone With Delilah” podcast to discuss her Christmas album. However, host Delilah Rene inquired about her life post-divorce in light of her tune “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” which is about someone who celebrates the holidays after a separation.

“I have no regrets.” That, I believe, is what molds you. “It makes you a better person,” Clarkson said of her previous relationships to the podcast host. “It’s what makes you realize, ‘OK, those red flags were missed.'” ‘I either missed it or purposefully ignored it.’ According to Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson was declared legally single in September, more than a year after filing for divorce from the talent manager in June 2020.

The first-ever “American Idol” winner was questioned if she’s willing to dating other people now that she’s single. Clarkson said she isn’t ruling out the possibility because she doesn’t know what the future holds.

“It’s one of those things you don’t expect,” she explained, “but at the same time, I’ve already had people say, ‘Let me know when you’re ready to date.'”

“It’s like, you know what, I don’t think you have to have someone with you all the time,” Clarkson continued. I genuinely enjoy my job, my children, and my creative self. In some partnerships, I felt suffocated. Because I occasionally wear my heart on my sleeve, it’s difficult for me to be as creative as I can.” The “Since U Been Gone” singer went on to say that she may return to dating in the future, but that she has decided not to marry again.

“Well, I’m pretty sure I’m not getting married again.” But I just mean that you never know when it comes to love. It’s one of those situations where we’re engineered to have it — especially where I come from. “And I don’t have that requirement,” she explained.

Clarkson’s declaration that she does not want to marry again comes just days after she told Andy Cohen on her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she will most likely be “single forever.”

After dating for two years, Clarkson and Blackstock married in October of 2013. They split up seven years later and filed for divorce. Their two children are shared by their ex-partners.