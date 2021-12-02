‘I Don’t Fear Death,’ Michael J Fox Says Despite the fact that Parkinson’s disease has no cure.

Michael J. Fox discussed his lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease, claiming that despite the fact that there is no cure, he does not fear death.

On Tuesday, the 60-year-old Canadian-American actor told AARP, “When it comes to remedies, I’m quite direct. ‘I’m 60 years old, and science is hard,’ I answer when they question if I’ll be free of Parkinson’s in my lifetime. As a result, no.'” He went on to say that he was “genuinely a joyful guy” who didn’t have a “morbid thought” running through his mind. Furthermore, he stated that he had no fear of death.

Fox recounted how the loss of his father-in-law taught him how to put things in perspective as he began to recognize things for which he was grateful.

“But as I worked my way through that darkness, I had an epiphany about my father-in-law, who had passed away and had always preached gratitude, acceptance, and confidence,” he said, adding, “I started to notice things I was grateful for and the way other people would respond to difficulty with gratitude.”

Gratitude, according to the actor, is what keeps “optimism sustainable.”

Fox advised that if you don’t think you have anything to be grateful for, you should “keep looking” for it. “Because optimism isn’t something you just get,” he remarked. “You can’t wait for everything to be perfect before being grateful for it. You must act in a way that encourages this.” Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, when he was 29 years old.

Last month, the actor recounted his first encounter with the media about his disease. In 1998, the paparazzi “heckled” him, he said.

Fox told ET last month, “It was seven or eight years after I was diagnosed.” “The paparazzi and other people would stand outside my apartment and yell at me, as if to say, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ ‘I can’t make my neighbors cope with this,’ I said, so I came out, and it was fantastic. It was a fantastic opportunity.” On the work front, Fox’s book, “No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality,” was released on Nov. 17.