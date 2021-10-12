‘I Do Not Want To Feed The Illusion,’ Halsey Says of Her Postpartum Body [Photos].

Fans praised Halsey’s obviously healthy physique during their recent “Saturday Night Live (SNL)” appearance on Oct. 9, but the singer immediately demolished any thoughts of perfection as they frankly discussed how their bodies have changed due to pregnancy and delivery.

On Monday, the 27-year-old singer published photos of their postpartum physique on Instagram, commenting on how “strange” it was for people to compliment their appearance for Saturday Night Live. After giving birth to their son, Ender Ridley, in July, Halsey reminded fans that their bodies are still recovering.

Halsey shared a number of images of themselves on Instagram, including one of their expanded tummy just days after giving birth, as well as other postpartum photos, including one displaying their stretch marks.

“When I did SNL two nights ago, a lot of people complimented me on how good I looked. “That was a strange feeling,” the singer of “Without Me” said at the start of their lengthy letter. “For a long time, my body has felt like that of a stranger.” I hold myself to a high standard of honesty, to the point of oversharing at times, but this is vital to me.” “The first photo on this slide was taken a few days after my baby was born. Many people are unaware that you continue to appear pregnant for a period of time after giving birth. It’s still evolving, and I’m allowing it to. Right now, I have no desire to exercise. “I’m too weary and preoccupied with my precious son,” they continued.

After a lot of testing, the singer claimed that they wore a custom-made suit with the proper lighting for “SNL” “so I could feel good and perform my job.”

“I don’t want to foster the delusion that you’re supposed to feel and look ‘wonderful’ right after giving birth. “At the moment, that is not my narrative,” they continued.

The “Bad At Love” singer also supported parents who are coping with body concerns after giving birth in an Instagram post.

“If you’ve been following me because you’re a parent and like what I’m doing, know that I’m rooting for you. Because I now have a baby, I will never get my “pre-baby body” back, no matter how much it changes physically! “And that has changed me forever,” they added, “emotionally, spiritually, and physically.”

“That shift is lasting,” the first-time mom finished her post. And I have no desire to return! But, in the interest of candor, I’m exhausted and not a superhuman. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.