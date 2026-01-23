I Do at Malmaison: An Immersive Theatre Experience That Falls Short

Immersive theatre often promises a unique form of audience engagement, but Dante or Die’s revival of “I Do” at the Malmaison hotel in Smithfield has left many questioning its execution. The show, which explores the chaotic moments leading up to a wedding from multiple perspectives, offers a technically impressive setup but fails to deliver a compelling narrative.

Awkward Interactions and Uncomfortable Proximity

The format involves groups of around 12 people being ushered through different rooms of the hotel, creating an atmosphere that is more awkward than engaging. Audiences are thrust into intimate situations, such as watching the bride’s father meet his future son-in-law for the first time or witnessing a couple in the midst of an illicit rendezvous. The proximity to actors, often in compromising or scantily-clad situations, makes the experience feel intrusive rather than immersive.

Rather than fostering a sense of involvement, the show’s structure emphasizes its artificiality. The actors are confined to specific spaces, performing in an environment that limits their ability to engage with the audience beyond the necessary movements within a rigid schedule. As the characters awkwardly stumble between rooms and try to fill time, the show’s attempts at humor and drama feel forced and unconvincing.

The plot attempts to juggle a variety of dramatic subplots, from marital tension to family discord, but instead of deepening the emotional stakes, the result is a series of clichéd moments. A particularly unsettling scene features the bride’s elderly grandfather, who is presumed to have suffered a stroke, left in a wheelchair and barely intelligible. What could have been a poignant moment is instead uncomfortable to watch, further distancing the audience from the show’s intended emotional depth.

Despite its organizational precision, the show’s attempt to create tension through disjointed character interactions and physical proximity falls flat. The illusion of agency is poorly executed; rather than feeling like active participants, the audience is treated as passive bystanders in a staged spectacle.

The immersive trend of site-specific theatre has made its way into mainstream entertainment, but “I Do” highlights why such experiences often fail to live up to the hype. While the show’s technical execution and ability to bring together multiple perspectives are noteworthy, it ultimately fails to capture the emotional resonance that true immersive theatre strives for.

The show runs until 8 February at the Malmaison hotel, with future performances scheduled in Manchester and Reading. However, if you’re hoping for an immersive experience that provides more than just novelty, you may want to look elsewhere.