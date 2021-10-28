‘I Apologized To Him,’ Snoop Dogg Says of His Feud With Eminem.

Snoop Dogg, who will perform alongside Eminem at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in 2022, has spoken up about their previous feud and how he apologized.

The 50-year-old artist expressed his admiration for Eminem.

“And the issue is, because we love hip hop so much, we’re competitive,” he said on Wednesday to the host of the radio show “The Breakfast Club.” “We fight rappers, so that was supposed to set him off.” They’re like family, according to Dogg, and they both appreciate each other. The rapper stated that he should have used caution when discussing him in public.

“However, since we are brothers and family, we learn to appreciate each other for what we do, and we get down and have a long chat about the respect that we have for each other,” he continued. “And the way we need to talk about each other in public.” The star of “Mac and Devin Go to High School” said he was “out of pocket” and “apologized” to him. “I informed him, and I’m simply trying to improve myself. I make blunders. I’m Snoop Dogg, and I’m not perfect “Added he.

The two began their battle in 2020, when Dogg stated that Eminem was not among the top ten rappers of all time.

In 2020, Dogg said on “The Breakfast Club,” “I don’t think [Eminem is in the top], but the game thinks he’s a Top 10 lyricist and all that comes with it.” “It’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre,” says the narrator. It appears that the two rappers are no longer at odds. The duo will perform together at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in February of next year, as confirmed earlier this month.

Dogg will appear in the animated film “Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk,” which is set to be released in 2022 and centers on a bird. He’ll also appear in the film “Day Shift,” which is currently in post-production.

Eminem was recently featured in a television series called “BMF,” which premiered on September 26.