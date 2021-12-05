‘I Am Not Going Anywhere,’ Hilaria Baldwin said after her husband Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ interview.

Whatever happens, Hilaria Baldwin will always support her husband Alec Baldwin.

Hilaria, 37, took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback photo of her and her husband kissing on their wedding day, as well as a lengthy caption in which she professed her love for Alec, following the actor’s first sit-down interview since the “Rust” shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“‘I’m here, I love you, and I’m going to look after you.’ When we found out Halyna had died, these were the only words that sprang to mind. Hilaria remarked, “I recall saying that line over and over again.”

The yoga instructor described Alec’s “horrific loss,” “pain” to Hutchins’ family, and “unimaginable nightmare” in the aftermath of the Oct. 21 shooting. Hilaria recalled an image of her husband expressing his “agony” to her on the phone the day of the incident, which she said she couldn’t forget.

The mother of six then went on to express her fear over Alec agreeing to an interview about the incident.

“I was frightened of you opening up because I’ve seen your spirit smashed, your mental health ruined, and your soul in unbearable suffering.” I often wonder how much a single body and mind can handle. Hilaria said, “I don’t want to lose you.”

Despite all the rumors, speculations, and opinions, the “Mom Brain” host said she was “proud” of her husband for going down for an interview and speaking about the tragedy. She stated, “Everything is twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, and even invented.”

Hilaria also gave Alec credit for helping her rediscover her voice after she “stopped speaking out of fear.” She added in her letter that the actor has always pushed her to speak up, utilize her voice, and be herself. “You were right,” she continued, “and you continue to inspire me.”

She went on to say that she and Alec both wear their hearts on their sleeves, making them “easy” targets.

“So I go back to saying, ‘I’m here, I love you, and I’ll take care of you.’ We pay tribute to Halyna and her family. “To see if we can find out what happened and what we can do to prevent it from happening again,” she continued. “My Alec, I’ve come to relieve any pain you’re experiencing. I have no intention of leaving. Onward to becoming Alec and Hilaria, untidy and full of intense emotions. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.