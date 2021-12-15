‘I Am Jazz,’ says the singer. ‘I Know My Attraction,’ says Sander Jennings about dating a trans woman.

Sander Jennings, Jazz’s older brother, will ask his crush out on a date in “I Am Jazz.”

Season 7 of “I Am Jazz” returns on Tuesday with a brand-new episode. Sander, 23, will finally find the confidence to ask his friend Hope, a trans woman, out on a date, according to an exclusive sneak peek published by People ahead of the show’s third episode.

“Hope is just a good vibe, and she’s beaming through the camera,” the reality star confessed of his internet pal in a confessional.

Sander gained the guts to convey his want to spend time with Hope in person after discussing their various opinions on how to socialize in the teaser trailer.

During their video call, he informed his friend, “I absolutely believe it’s about darn time that we really hang out and do something fun.”

“Let’s go ahead and do it.” “That’s something I’m certainly interested in,” Hope said.

Sander confessed in a confessional at the end of the video that he’s looking forward to their date. He then revealed that this would be his first time dating a trans woman.

“I’ve never dated a trans woman, but I’m quite aware that I’m solely attracted to females, and trans women are females.” “And Hope just has this radiant personality, and I’d like to learn more about her,” he added.

Following the revelation of the snippet, the trans activist’s brother turned to Instagram to explain why he chose to date a trans woman, claiming that he was simply being his “most true self.”

“Even though I am cisgender and heterosexual, I share my experiences on social media and now on national television because I want to inspire all people who can relate with my experiences to appreciate the value of allyship,” he tweeted with a clip from their reality program.

Sander admitted in the same piece that he used to be self-conscious about his role as an active supporter of the LGBTQ+ movement because so many people would inquire about his sexual preference. But he ultimately learned that being an ally was something he should be proud of.

“People doubting my attraction shouldn’t make me question myself,” he continued.

Season 7 of TLC’s “I Am Jazz” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.