‘I Am Jazz,’ says the singer. ‘I Have To Feel Good Too,’ says NBA star Jazz Jennings of his weight-loss goal.

'I Have To Feel Good Too,' says NBA star Jazz Jennings of his weight-loss goal.

Jazz Jennings revealed more about her weight loss target in a new teaser released ahead of the second episode of Season 7 of “I Am Jazz.”

The 20-year-old trans activist is serious about losing weight, but she insists that she is attractive regardless of her size in the latest trailer for her family’s reality program.

“I truly believe that I am gorgeous in every shape and size. Jazz said in a clip provided by Us Weekly ahead of Tuesday’s program, “I love my body the way it is.”

Jazz acknowledged that she’s trying to reduce weight “for health reasons,” despite how she feels about her appearance. She acknowledged on the show that her weight increase could lead to more significant issues in the long term, so she wants to address the matter before things get out of hand.

“I have to feel well, too, and some of the items I’ve been eating don’t make me feel good,” she said of her desire to improve her lifestyle. “I’m really trying to lose weight so I can be healthier and more myself.” Jazz revealed to her admirers on social media in June that she has gained a “significant amount of weight” as a result of her “binge-eating issue.” She claimed at the time that she is not just addicted to food, but also obsessed with eating big quantities of it.

“My bingeing, along with an increased appetite caused by some of the medications I’m taking, has resulted in me gaining about 100 pounds in less than two years,” she added.

Jazz gains the support of her siblings in her mission to become more healthy ahead of her first year at Harvard University in another sneak peek from the forthcoming episode of “I Am Jazz” Season 7.

Jazz’s siblings gathered around her in the People-exclusive video to discuss about a “vision square” they created for her as part of their planned intervention during her weight problem.

“Jazz really needs to start pushing towards this healthy life,” Jazz’s brother Griffen, 23, said in a confessional. “Hopefully with the help of this vision square, she’ll start really accomplishing her ambitions and goals by being consistent with these things.”

"I've seen how she reacts to some pretty terrible comments, and I'm a little concerned about how she'll react," Sander, Griffen's twin, said.