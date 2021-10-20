Hunter’s Moon and Orionid meteor will be visible in UK skies at this time.

The Hunter’s Moon may illuminate up to 80 meteors per hour, which could be seen hurtling over UK skies tonight.

Although the dazzling show is likely to be visible for up to three days, astronomers suggest that the best time to observe it is this evening at dusk, as reported by Cheshire Live.

The greatest time to see the Hunter’s Moon is just after sunset, when the full moon is near to the horizon. This is due to the fact that it looks to be larger and emits a golden orange glow.

The Hunter’s Moon gets its name from North America. After the harvest, farmers would turn to hunting, and the light of the full moon allowed them to hunt well into the evening.

“Early evening moonrises make every Hunter’s Moon exceptional,” according to earthsky.org. Around sunset, every full moon rises.

“At northerly latitudes, after the full Hunter’s Moon, you’ll observe the moon ascending in the east very quickly after sunset for a few days in a row.”

The Orionid meteor shower will peak on the same night as the Hunter’s Moon.

As fragments from Halley’s Comet clash with our atmosphere, the Orionid meteor shower generates stunning displays of up to 80 meteors each hour.

The meteors that shoot across the sky are some of the quickest and brightest among the showers, according to space.com, because “the Earth is nearly colliding with a stream of particles.”

According to astronomers, this year’s spectacle won’t be the best because the moon’s light would likely wash it out.

If you miss the peak, the shower will continue to be active until late October, when any moonlight should not detract from the view.

Wrap up warm and let your eyes a few minutes to adjust to the night sky to obtain the greatest views of the moon and meteors.

Light pollution can make it difficult to see meteors, so try to observe them away from city lights.