Hundreds of messages of condolences have been sent to the ‘little angel’ who choked in Asda.

Hundreds of people have paid their respects to a toddler who died this week after choking at a Liverpool supermarket.

On Tuesday, August 10, a three-year-old girl was brought to Alder Hey Hospital from the Aintree Asda Superstore on Ormskirk Road.

The girl died a short time later, according to Merseyside Police. The tragedy is not being viewed as suspicious, and investigations are still underway.

Hundreds of people have expressed their sympathies to the girl’s family and paid respect to the “little angel” online.

“My worst fear,” Lisa N Clarke commented on Facebook. So depressing. At this incredibly sad time, my thoughts and prayers are with the family. It’s just heartbreaking.”

“Sending heaps of love to the family at this heartbreaking time,” Stacey Kirk said. Little darling, rest in peace.”

“Every parent’s worst nightmare!” claimed a third, Jaime McCall. My heart breaks for her parents, and I hope that those who assisted her in the store receive the care they require.”

“I can’t image what her parents are going through,” Barbara Turner-Bone said. Heartbreaking. I’m thinking about my family. Little angel, rip.”

“That’s very awful, sympathies to her family,” Steven Shanley commented. I’m sending my condolences to everybody who was affected by this tragedy.

“It’s very heartbreaking to have to say goodbye to a tiny girl. Sweetheart, rest with the angels.”

“Sad sad news to read, no words can convey and the pain for this little girl’s parents/family, so heartbreaking,” user Gary wrote on the Washington Newsday website.

“RIP young kid, this is dreadful, I mourn for the parents,” Tommy Tuck said.

“Poor baby girl, you just can’t find the words to explain how awful this is to happen to such a small one,” Zara Rosey added. I’m truly sad for the entire family.”

“We are shocked and saddened by this occurrence and express our heartfelt condolences to the little girl’s family,” an Asda spokeswoman stated.

“We are grateful to employees who stepped in to help right away in the store, and we will do everything we can to help them.”

“Two emergency ambulances and a member of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) responded,” a North West Ambulance Service representative told The Washington Newsday.

