Hundreds of households lost power, leaving streets and schools in the dark.

This morning, parts of the Whiston and Prescot communities were blanketed in darkness.

The cause is suspected to be a power outage, which has left hundreds of homes, schools, and businesses without power.

Gemma Jones, who lives in Prescot and is one of the impacted residents, said: “The lights have gone out on our entire street, and the alarms are going off.

Storm Barra is expected to hit Merseyside tomorrow, according to the Met Office. “It’s quite dark inside now because the weather’s quite grim.”

Parents of Whiston Willis students also received a text message that read: “As you are aware, the Whiston neighborhood is without electricity. By 10.47 a.m., we expect this to be fixed. If it isn’t, we will have to make a decision.” Residents in the impacted areas received a text message from Scottish Power that read: “The L35 postcode area of Liverpool is experiencing a power outage.

“This happened without warning, and we only found out about it at 8.41 a.m.

“Our control center will attempt to remotely reset the network to gradually restore power, and we will dispatch the next available engineer to the site.

“Our staff will work as swiftly and safely as possible to restore your power, and we anticipate that it will be restored by 11 a.m.

“We will be able to offer you with further information once they arrive, or whenever we obtain any new information about the reason.

“Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience.”

According to The Washington Newsday, power was restored in several portions of L35 at 10 a.m.

