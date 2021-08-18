‘Humbly,’ Lady Gaga’s dog walker, asks for financial help: ‘I felt abandoned, unsupported.’

Months after he was shot protecting Lady Gaga’s pups, the singer’s dog walker says he’s trying to keep financially afloat as he starts on a spiritual healing journey.

Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest while walking Gaga’s French bulldogs Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav in Los Angeles in February, and two of the dogs were taken. Fischer was transported to the hospital for surgery, and the dogs were returned to him safely a few days later.

Six months later, Fischer has set up a GoFundMe campaign in the hopes of raising $40,000 for a new van and travel expenses as he drives across the country on a “journey of growing from trauma.”

On Monday, the former dog walker said on Facebook that immediately after leaving the hospital, he rented a 1991 Ford Falcon and drove from Gaga’s home in Los Angeles to his hometown of New York. He recently had to say goodbye to his automobile “Trudy,” which he described as “driving like a boat in high wind.”

“I felt afraid at times. I was by myself. He posted on his GoFundMe and at least two Instagram sites, “I felt abandoned and neglected.” “I went through long periods of depression, mistrust, and self-pity. But those backroads, which brought me to desert campgrounds, Walmart parking lots, rest stations, and friends and relatives in New York and back, helped me understand why I had chosen to leave the safety of the Hollywood Hills, where I had fought for my life and mobility.”

Fischer plans to buy a van and continue his search for communities that “support the process of developing from trauma,” such as retreat centers, trauma programs, LGBTQ healers, and spiritual leaders. He also understood he needed to devote time to “reclaiming my physique” as well as “equally devoted to building my emotional and mental wellness.”

Fischer went on to say that he is only two months into a six-month recovery process, but that he has reached a “evident standstill” and has opted to seek financial assistance.

“I am humbly asking for your support because I have no vehicle, apartment, and have ran out of savings and am surviving on donations from generous loved ones,” he continued. “I realize this is a difficult request, but I’ve come to recognize that sharing your vulnerability with others is precisely when profound change occurs for everyone involved.”

