Hugo’s admirers flocked to his side after the recoupling debacle.

Hugo Hammond’s recoupling decision has sparked outrage among Love Island viewers, who have taken to Twitter to express their support.

Hugo chose to rekindle his relationship with Chloe Burrows, and she and Toby Aromolaran had a series of fights throughout the last two episodes.

After Chloe labeled him disrespectful for chatting to her and ignoring her for an entire morning, Toby took a gamble and reconnected with new girl Abigail Rawlings.

Hugo stated during his recoupling speech that Chloe did not deserve to be treated the way she had been, and that he did not believe Toby’s description of his relationship with Abigail as a “test” for Chloe.

“Love Island has officially begun after tonight, thank you Hugo #LoveIsland,” one person tweeted.

“Hugo Boss, enough said #LoveIsland,” commented a second person.

Amber Gill, a former islander, tweeted, “Hugo is now my favorite I Stan #LoveIsland.”

Some admirers, however, are dissatisfied with Hugo’s decision.

“Personally, Hugo is giving me snake feelings because he was egging on Toby for the Kaz problem, but now it’s Chloe and he’s suddenly found a voice #LoveIsland,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Bro Hugo & Chloe?” said another. It’s very aggravating. Why are they still appearing on #LoveIsland?”