Hugo Hammond has found love with one of the new ‘bombshell’ residents on Love Island 2021.

Hugo Hammond, a Love Island competitor, has had a tumultuous few days in the villa after the girls turned against him on Tuesday’s episode.

Hugo declared he didn’t like “fake” girls, which alienated a number of islanders in the villa, but he had better luck in Wednesday’s episode.

Hugo is one of the three boys chosen by new girl Lucinda Strafford to go on a date with.

Fans of Love Island are perplexed as to why Hugo is crying on Tuesday’s episode.

As part of a speed-dating dinner, she chooses him to prepare her main course, and she claims he “certainly astonished” her.

But, as if one female wasn’t enough, Hugo has also caught the eye of Millie Court, another newcomer.

Millie chooses Hugo to make her dessert because she admires the effort he has put in.

“I appreciate you coming out and putting on a shirt,” Mille says. “You have a beautiful appearance.”

Hugo comes right to the point and asks Millie what she wants.

“I really want someone that is motivated and driven,” Millie says. I’m looking for someone who can make me laugh. Someone with whom we can truly connect.”

“I’m looking for someone that is passionate, ambitious, and has their own stuff going on,” Hugo agrees.