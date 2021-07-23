Hugo and Toby’s feud has divided Love Island viewers.

Another recoupling took place on Thursday’s program, with the boys choosing which girl they wanted to pair up with.

After a series of disputes with Chloe Burrows, Toby chose new girl Abigail Rawlings.

After a fight, Love Island viewers believe Chloe will dump Toby for Tyler.

Toby and Chloe had been arguing about Toby spending time with Abigail, and Chloe claimed that Toby hadn’t spoken to her for a whole morning.

As a result of Toby’s decision, Chloe was left unmarried, prompting Hugo to pick her.

Hugo’s speech, on the other hand, sent shockwaves through the villa.

Toby was particularly enraged by Hugo’s speech, which he said left him embarrassed.

When it comes to the boys’ quarrel, fans are split on which side to take.

“Toby has to get a grip, I don’t tweet my opinions much but this BOY is so immature it’s unreal #LoveIsland,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“When I first saw Toby, I realized he was a sixth form lad since he is so childish #LoveIsland,” another said.

Some fans, on the other hand, have sided with Toby.

“Hugo is the biggest hypocrite in the villa!” one individual exclaimed. He literally ruled Georgia out after two convos (that were televised), and Toby is being chastised for having “two conversations” and then preferring Abbie #LoveIsland.

“I don’t see Hugo standing up for Chloe when he was urging Toby to do the same thing to Kaz #LoveIsland,” another tweeted.