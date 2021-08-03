Hugh Jackman’s Skin Biopsy: “Doctors Saw Something A Little Irregular” Hugh Jackman’s Skin Biopsy: “Doctors Saw Something A Little Irregular”

Hugh Jackman, who has previously been treated for basal cell carcinoma, recently had a skin biopsy, but he assured followers via social media that there is nothing to be concerned about.

The 52-year-old Hollywood actor announced the medical surgery on Instagram on Monday, citing a possible cancer scare as the reason.

“I just saw my fantastic dermatologist and doctors, Lisa and Trevor. He claimed in a video he uploaded that he was wearing a nasal bandage after removing his face mask, “They found something that was a little odd, so they took a biopsy and they’re getting it checked.”

Fans should not be concerned if they see images of him wearing a nose bandage because he is most likely fine. Jackman said that once the results are released, he will keep everyone updated and thanks those who shown concern for him online.

In the message, the “Greatest Showman” performer also emphasized the necessity of using sunscreen and undergoing regular skin checks to his fans.

“I’d like to make a couple of observations… Please get regular skin checks, don’t assume it won’t happen to you, and, above all, wear sunscreen,” he wrote.

In 2013, Jackman announced that he had skin cancer on his nose and had it treated. In 2017, he got additional therapy for the same illness, according to Just Jared.

In a 2015 interview with ABC News, the film and stage actor admitted that he and his siblings never used sunscreen when they were kids and spent a lot of time in the sun.

“It was all outdoors,” he said of his boyhood to the news site. “I don’t think my parents ever bought it or forced us to wear it.”

Meanwhile, the “X-Men” star has recently garnered news as reports about his possible return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe spread online.

Before retiring from the role of the scruffy mutant in 2017’s “Logan,” Jackman played the comic book character for 17 years. Many feel that as the X-Men are incorporated into the MCU, he will don the suit once more to bring the character to life on the big screen.

According to Screen Rant, the rumors sprang from Jackman’s prior remark that he would be willing to reprise the role if the X-Men were to enter the MCU.