Hugh Jackman’s father has died, and the actor has paid a “extraordinary” tribute to him.

Hugh Jackman’s father, Christopher John Jackman, died on Sunday, and the actor paid a touching tribute to him.

Hugh rushed to Instagram on Father’s Day in Australia to inform his 30 million followers of the awful news.

“My father died away quietly in the early hours of Father’s Day (AU). And while I am filled with tremendous sadness, I am also filled with immense gratitude and love,” the actor captioned the photo. “In a word, my father was extraordinary.”

The “X-Men” star said, “He devoted his life to his family, his career, and his faith.” He said, “I pray he is now at peace with God.” The actor tweeted a selfie of himself with his father, who was dressed in a black suit and wore a gray scarf around his neck.

Celebrities and fans expressed their condolences in the comments section.

“I felt happy to have met him,” wrote Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds.

Shawn Mendes merely enjoyed the article.

“Bless you, Hugh!” wrote one of the fans. I’m sending you my heartfelt condolences and prayers.”

“Rest in peace,” said another devotee. Sending you and your loved ones my sympathies and best wishes.”

Hugh reflected on his youth in 2012, recalling how his father raised him and his siblings, Ralph, Zoe, Sonya, and Ian, after his mother abandoned them. He described how his father always prioritized family over career.

During his appearance on “60 Minutes,” he noted, “It’s always about the family.” “Everyone usually asks, ‘How’s [wife]Deb?’ It’s not about job, and I believe he’s harboring some regrets and sentiments that he… put too much emphasis on his profession at the wrong time, and he doesn’t want me to make the same mistake. As a result, he always reminds me, in his kind way, that this is the most important thing,” the actor stated.

Hugh is now filming “The Son,” a film based on a theater piece written by Florian Zeller. He’ll also appear in films such as “The Good Spy,” “Enzo Ferrari,” and “Apostle Paul.”

Deborra-Lee Furness is Hugh’s wife. Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot are the couple’s two children, who were born in 1996.