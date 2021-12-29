Hugh Jackman Signs a COVID-19 Deal, and ‘The Music Man’ is Postponed.

After Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID-19, the Broadway production “The Music Man” has been postponed till Saturday.

In a 35-second video released on Twitter, Jackman said, “I just wanted you to know that I tested positive for COVID this morning.” “My symptoms are similar to those of a cold.” I have a scratchy throat and a runny nose, but other than that, I’m good.” Jackman told his 14.6 million Twitter followers that he will do all in his power to improve his situation as quickly as possible. “And as soon as I’m cleared,” he concluded, “I’ll be back on stage, traveling to River City.” “Please remain safe, eat well, and be nice.” According to the actor, his symptoms are minor.

“All I wanted was for you to hear it from me.” I had a positive covid test. Mild symptoms, and I’ll be cleared as quickly as possible,” the 53-year-old actor wrote. “I can’t wait to get back to The Winter Garden!” Fans expressed their opinions in the comments area.

While one fan expressed disappointment that the actor’s inoculation failed to protect him from COVID-19 infection, another fan claimed that the vaccine had succeeded and that Jackman was only experiencing minor symptoms as a result.

Jackman will return to “The Music Man” on January 6, according to the show’s official Twitter account.

Ticketholders will be given a refund or an exchange, according to the announcement.

The Broadway production declared, “All performances of Broadway’s The Music Man are canceled till January 1.” “At the time of purchase, all tickets can be refunded or exchanged. The performances will resume on January 2nd. From the entire staff of The Music Man, we send you our best wishes for the New Year.” On December 20, “The Music Man” began performances at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Jackman is now working on the film “The Son,” which is based on Florian Zeller’s stage piece. In addition, he will appear in films such as “The Good Spy,” “Enzo Ferrari,” and “Apostle Paul.”