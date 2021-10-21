Hugh Grant’s Former London Penthouse Is For Sale For $11 Million Inside

Hugh Grant’s London apartment, where he stayed while filming “Love Actually,” is up for sale once more.

According to the New York Post, the property, known as Petersham House, was just offered on the market for $11 million, down $2.8 million from its initial asking price of $13.8 million when it was first advertised in 2019.

The 3,000 square foot three-bedroom penthouse is marketed as the “perfect bachelor pad” since it boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and an open-floor plan.

It is located on the building’s seventh floor and features opulent amenities such as a rooftop hot tub, a huge master suite, a private gym, and two large guest bedrooms.

There are two large terraces at Petersham House, totaling 1,500 square feet of private outdoor space. It provides direct elevator access to the reception area of the property.

In 2002, Grant lived in the South Kensington house. The actor, who is renowned for being shy with the media, is said to have disliked the penthouse’s pompous vibe and sold it in 2003 for $4.8 million.

According to Forbes, the contemporary design house has reportedly failed to find a buyer since it was first listed in August for an asking price of $12.3 million.

“This penthouse is great for someone looking for a trophy home in one of Prime Central London’s most sought-after locations, with so many of South Kensington’s wonderful stores, restaurants, and museums on their doorstep,” property consultant Alexander Millett’s Peter Preedy told the source.

“Accessed via a quiet entrance with secure elevator access to the penthouse, it’s excellent for those who value privacy, as seen by Hugh Grant’s residence here between 2002 and 2003,” Preedy continued.

The announcement comes just days after Elizabeth Hurley, Grant’s longtime friend and former flame, lauded him for being a wonderful parent to his children. They originally met in 1987 and dated for 13 years before ending their relationship.

“He’s in a very happy marriage.” At a birthday party a few weeks ago, I spent some time with him and his wife [Anna Elisabet Eberstein]. He is the father of five children. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Hurley stated of Grant, “He’s a fantastic daddy.”