Hugh Grant and Esther Ghey Back Call for Under-16 Social Media Ban

Actor Hugh Grant has added his voice to a growing chorus of public figures calling for a social media ban for users under the age of 16. This comes ahead of a key debate in the House of Lords on the issue, where lawmakers are set to discuss an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill. The amendment, spearheaded by former schools minister Lord Nash, aims to raise the age limit for social media access in the UK, arguing that failure to act could result in a “societal catastrophe.”

Growing Support for the Amendment

Grant, who is among the signatories of an open letter supporting the ban, has described the current situation as one where parents are left in an “impossible position” regarding the online dangers their children face. The letter, also signed by Esther Ghey, whose 16-year-old daughter Brianna was tragically murdered by two teenagers in 2023, urges the government to take swift action. Ghey has previously spoken about her daughter’s “social media addiction” and concerns over her desire to gain TikTok fame, which Ghey believes exposed Brianna to serious risks.

The letter, which is addressed to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, has also garnered support from figures such as singer Peter Andre and actor Sophie Winkleman, as well as organizations like Parentkind and Mumsnet. It argues that the introduction of a clear age limit for social media use would provide much-needed relief for parents struggling to manage their children’s digital lives.

Polling from Parentkind indicates that 93% of parents believe social media is harmful to young people, yet many feel pressured to provide their children with smartphones or are unable to stop them from accessing platforms meant for adults. The open letter calls on politicians to act now, stressing that the issue of child safeguarding should transcend party politics.

Government’s Response and Continued Debate

The UK government has launched a three-month consultation on the proposal, with Technology Secretary Liz Kendall outlining the scope of the review. The consultation will explore various aspects of the issue, including potential overnight curfews and measures to prevent so-called “doom-scrolling” – the addictive, negative content consumption often associated with social media. The findings are expected to be reported back in the summer of 2026.

Despite this consultation, Lord Nash and other campaigners believe that the evidence is overwhelming and that further delay is unacceptable. Nash warns that social media is contributing to rising levels of mental illness, radicalization, and criminal behavior among young people. He has been joined in his push by cross-party support, including Labour peer Baroness Berger and Liberal Democrat Baroness Benjamin, both of whom co-sponsored the amendment. Nash contends that raising the social media age limit is the most effective step to mitigate these issues.

However, not all groups are in favor of an outright ban. Critics, including the Molly Rose Foundation and the NSPCC, caution that blanket bans might not address the root cause of online dangers, namely the platforms’ designs and the responsibilities of tech companies. Girlguiding’s chief executive, Felicity Oswald, has also expressed concerns, arguing that removing young people’s access to social media won’t solve the underlying issues related to the platforms themselves.

Filmmaker and children’s rights advocate Baroness Kidron has gone further, criticizing the government’s consultation process as an “insult” to both Parliament and the public, warning that it risks further delaying meaningful action. Despite these concerns, many—including England’s Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza—remain open to the idea of a ban, although they caution that such a move must be carefully implemented to avoid unintended consequences.