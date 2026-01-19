Hugh Bonneville Confirms Departure from Paddington Franchise

Actor Hugh Bonneville has confirmed that he is unlikely to return to the beloved Paddington film franchise, signaling the end of his tenure as the affable Mr. Brown. In a candid interview with Saga Magazine, Bonneville, who is 62, reflected on his time with the series and expressed confidence that the films could continue without him, focusing instead on the titular bear.

Bonneville Bids Farewell to Paddington

Bonneville, who has played the patriarch of the Brown family in all three Paddington films since 2014, admitted that it was time to move on. “I don’t think so. I really don’t. I’ve loved it, but I’m getting on a bit,” Bonneville told Saga Magazine when asked about reprising his role. “It’s a younger man’s job, but you can get other actors in and it will work just as well, because it’s all about the bear,” he added, underscoring that the heart of the Paddington stories lies with the bear rather than the human characters.

Bonneville’s remarks come as the Paddington franchise continues to thrive. The bear, first introduced in 1958 by author Michael Bond, has become an enduring figure in children’s literature and cinema. With the latest film set for release in 2024, the franchise has achieved worldwide box office success, delighting audiences with its mix of slapstick humor and British charm. However, Bonneville is clear that the franchise’s success is not tied to any one actor, saying, “The series can thrive without me.”

Fans will undoubtedly miss Bonneville’s portrayal of Mr. Brown, a role that has been integral to the emotional core of the films. His character’s initial skepticism towards Paddington, followed by his gradual acceptance, formed one of the key emotional arcs in the series.

Bonneville’s comments also shed light on his broader career. The actor, who is best known for his role as the Earl of Grantham in Downton Abbey, spoke of the conclusion of that franchise as well. “The Grand Finale really was a farewell,” he shared, describing his feelings as he bid farewell to the iconic series. While he hinted that there may be a spin-off in the future, Bonneville confirmed he would not be involved.

As for the future of Paddington, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Along with the new film, Paddington The Musical continues to attract audiences at London’s West End, further cementing the bear’s place in popular culture. Bonneville expressed his confidence in the future of the series, saying younger actors could easily step into the role of Mr. Brown, with the bear remaining at the heart of the stories.

In the same interview, Bonneville spoke about his personal life, noting his recent separation from his wife of 25 years, Lucinda. Despite the changes, he shared that he feels “blessed and very content” as he enters a new chapter of his life.

The Paddington films, with their unique blend of heartwarming humor and delightful whimsy, will undoubtedly continue to bring joy to audiences for years to come, even without the familiar presence of Bonneville. The bear’s adventures, after all, are far from over.