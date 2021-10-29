Huey Haha, a TikTok star, died at the age of 22; police say ‘no foul play’ is suspected.

Huey, a TikTok star, Haha passed away, leaving behind Princess, his 2-year-old daughter. He was 22 years old at the time.

The California-based comedian and social media celebrity died on Oct. 25, according to a Sacramento Police Department official. While the reason of his death has still to be determined, the spokesman stated that there was no foul play involved in his untimely demise.

“A preliminary investigation into that incident revealed no foul play, and the case was submitted over to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office,” the spokeswoman stated.

Haha’s death was also verified through a post on his official Instagram account on Thursday. The message said, “Rest in Peace to Huey Ha.” “On October 25, 2021, Huey Ha passed away. Every single one of his followers was liked and cherished by him.” Rumors of his death began to circulate online on Wednesday, with followers paying respect to him on Twitter until his name became a hot topic.

Coby and Hype Boii, Haha’s buddies, posted a series of images and videos with the late influencer after the news of his death was confirmed. “I was used to saying RIP, but this was the most painful. We’ve always despised comedy because all people see are the laughs, not what we’ve had to do or endure. They’ve already taken the comedy’s pleasure out of it, but now it won’t be the same without you,” they wrote.

“We love you, brother,” they said, “and we’ll see you in the future.” They’ve since started a GoFundMe page to help Haha’s daughter and cover the costs of his funeral.

Haha was working on his YouTube account at the time of his death. In addition, he was a loving father to his daughter Princess.

The TikTok singer claimed in an interview before his death that being a father is the best feeling. “It makes me so happy when I get home and my daughter runs up to the door and screams,” he said. “It’s the best feeling in the world, bro.” He said, “You don’t really comprehend parenting until you’re in it.”

Haha’s popular TikTok account, which had over 4.5 million views, has now been deactivated.