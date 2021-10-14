Howie Mandel’s Health Scare: The ‘AGT’ Judge Gives An Update After Passing Out At A Starbucks In Los Angeles.

After passing out and being transported to the hospital on Wednesday, Howie Mandel told supporters that he is now “feeling better.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge, 65, was with his wife Terry and friends at a Starbucks in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles when he abruptly fainted and fell down, according to TMZ. Mandel was pronounced dead on a cement bench, and paramedics were dispatched.

A fire team arrived to that site Wednesday morning for a medical call involving a 65-year-old man, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The emergency call concerned someone feeling “chest pain,” according to an L.A. City Fire dispatcher. According to TMZ, Mandel was brought to a hospital in Tarzana, California. According to images released by the outlet, he was able to sit up on his own before being rushed to the hospital for examinations.

Mandel later tweeted that he was released from the hospital and has returned home. Following his health scare, he informed supporters that he is “doing OK” and thanked doctors as well as those who reached out on his behalf.

“I’m back at home and feeling much better. I was dehydrated, and my blood sugar was low “he penned “I am grateful to the wonderful physicians and nurses who looked after me so well. Thank you to everyone who has contacted me, but I am fine!” The Canadian actor shared a video on social media earlier this week from a hospital bed, revealing that he had undergone an endoscopy and a colonoscopy.

On Instagram, he captioned the video, “Colonoscopy.” “It’s a recovery audition,” says the narrator. Mandel flaunted his post-surgery attire in the video. He remarked, “I just got out of my colonoscopy — the physicians here were generous enough to let me wear a one-piece… with just a flap in the rear.”

He also had a conversation with a nearby patient who recognized his voice “as he was waking up.”

“Did you try to call ‘AGT’?” “Yeah,” said the patient in response to Mandel’s question. “I’m not a casting director,” Mandel remarked, “but you sound like a fantastic contender.”

Mandel has previously discussed his difficulties with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, as well as how he copes with them through comedy.

“Finding the hilarious is my coping mechanism,” he remarked in a People interview in June. “If I’m not laughing, I’m tearing up. And I haven’t been completely honest about how dark and ugly it can get.” “In a way, comedy saved me,” Mandel says. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.