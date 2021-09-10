Howard Stern to ‘Imbecile’ Anti-Vaccination Proponents: ‘Go F–k Yourself’

“When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? Fuck ’em. Fuck their freedom,” Sirius XM host says.

On his Sirius XM radio show Tuesday, Howard Stern attacked anti-vaxxers, warning them to “go fuck yourself” for refusing to take the vaccine and clogging up hospitals.

“When are we gonna stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated? Fuck ’em. Fuck their freedom,” Stern said. “I want my freedom to live. I want to get out of the house already. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures.”

Stern’s remarks came during a discussion about the recent deaths of anti-vax radio DJs — like Marc Bernier, dubbed “Mr. Anti Vax,” and Phil Valentine — who voiced sorrow on their deathbeds over their attitudes toward the Covid-19 vaccine.

Stern’s sidekick Robin Quivers said, “I have difficulty drumming up compassion, and I believe it is a terrible thing to be incapable of drumming up compassion for people who are so stupid they die.”

“As far as I remember, when I went to school, you had to get a measles vaccine, you had to get a mumps vaccine, there was a ton of them you got, polio,” Stern said.

Stern also slammed the “imbeciles” who refused the vaccination and are now in the hospital: “Go fuck yourself. You had the cure and you wouldn’t take it.”