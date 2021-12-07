‘How Would He Know?’ Prince Harry was chastised on Twitter after praising people who quit their jobs.

Prince Harry has come under fire for lately praising those who quit their employment to protect their mental health.

During an interview with Fast Company magazine to promote his mental health-focused firm BetterUp, the Duke of Sussex noted the rise in job resignations due to the pandemic. “A sign that with self-awareness comes the desire for change,” he said. “Many people all across the world have been stuck in occupations that don’t make them happy, and they’re now prioritizing their mental health and happiness. This is something to be proud of “Prince Harry contributed to the conversation.

On Twitter, his remarks prompted outrage, with people arguing that Prince Harry’s wealth makes him “out of touch.”

“How would he know?” you might wonder. Robert Jobson, a royal correspondent, took to Twitter. Another Twitter user replied, “Oh, he forgot [not everyone is a prince who can]afford to just quit a job.”

“Is he going to pay our salary when we leave? Those of us who don’t have millions are being asked for help “a third person wrote Another individual said, “He quits anything that is too difficult, therefore it’s not surprising he promotes other quitters.”

While one Twitter user agreed that “distance from toxic people and harmful places” is important, leaving a job is only “simple for folks who don’t have to worry about paying bills.”

Prince Harry’s statement “very offended” one person who stated they’ve been working hard for years to finance their children’s schooling and their elderly father.

Despite the criticism, some people complimented Prince Harry for prioritizing mental health over employment.

One individual tweeted, “It’s smart to quit anything that is damaging your mental health.” “Prince Harry, you expressed it well. Sometimes you have to take the initial move, which entails leaving “A second individual concurred.

“I completely agree. It’s best to avoid toxicity and an environment over which you have no control and which is resistant to change. One example is monarchy “Another was added.

Others pointed out that the Duke of Sussex didn’t advise people to abandon their professions; rather, he just expressed his support for those who were able to do so during the pandemic.

“He’s responding to the reality that so many individuals are resigning during the pandemic, as well as their reasons for doing so. They can’t all afford it, but they’re putting their mental health first “a single person wrote

“He is not suggesting that individuals quit their employment on the spur of the moment. By lining up a, you can have a significant impact on your mental health. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.