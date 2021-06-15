How Will Kyle’s New Identity Affect Lana and Sarah in ‘Superman & Lois’?

Kyle Cushing secretly participated in Morgan Edge’s deadly experiment, according to the June 8 episode of The CW’s Arrowverse series Superman & Lois. Kyle is a family man at heart, despite his flaws. So, how will his new Kryptonian identity affect his family, particularly his wife Lana and daughter Sarah? In ‘Superman & Lois,’ Kyle’s new evil side is revealed.

Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez) appears pleased and chirpy when he drops his daughter Sarah (Inde Navarrette) off at school at the start of Superman & Lois episode 9, “Loyal Subjekts.” He sends his daughter go with a smile, thanking Jordan (Alex Garfin) for stepping in and saving Sarah’s audition.

Sarah informs Jordan, “He is having some sort of personality crisis.” “He keeps telling me how he is changed for the better and how much better he feels.”

However, at the end of the episode, we discover why Kyle has been acting in this manner. The Smallville fireman approached Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) and put himself up for the self-help initiative without notifying his wife Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui).

He had no idea, however, that Edge had implanted a sentient Kryptonian consciousness within him as part of the experiment. Kyle transforms into his Kryptonian identity and attempts to assassinate Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Jon as Edge activates this new dark side (Jordan Elsass).

Kyle rushes home, panicked, and informs Lana that he has blacked out. He seems to have no remember of his visit to the Kent farm, and his final recall is from Sarah’s school.

What impact will Kyle’s new identity have on his family?

Erik Valdez, star of Superman & Lois, recently spoke with EW about Kyle's current situation.