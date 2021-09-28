How Will a “Major” Plot Twist Affect Shaun on “The Good Doctor” Season 5 Premiere Episode?

Season 5 of “The Good Doctor” debuted Monday with a stunning twist.

The first episode of Season 5 introduced a new character, Salen Morrison (Rachel Bay Jones), a curious patient with a mystery growth on her kidney that she refused to allow the team examine. She walked around the hospital, interviewing attendants and surgery chiefs and asking questions about the staff and workflow.

However, it was later found that she was merely putting the doctors to the test and that she was already aware of her scleroderma condition. She reportedly wanted to test if the doctors at St. Bonaventure could diagnose her illness faster than her previous doctors. Andrews (Hill Harper) was successful in passing the test.

When it was revealed that Salen had purchased the hospital in the very final scene, it was a huge plot twist. According to TV Guide, her questions regarding the team and their workflow appeared to have a definite aim because she was soon to become their new boss.

At St. Bonaventure, Salen is expected to cause a stir. Shaun will most likely be affected by her coming (Freddie Highmore).

“Everyone, including Shaun, is put to the test,” executive producer David Shore previously told TVLine. “Of course, Shaun is going to have something to say about it.”

The dispute was hinted to in the Season 5 episode 2 ad for “The Good Doctor,” in which Salen warned the doctors, “We don’t treat patients, we serve clients.”

The doctors believed that, as a result of the changes, their jobs would no longer be dependent on saving lives, but rather on how their patients rated them using happy faces on a machine.

Salen joined what appeared to be a doctors’ meeting in one moment, stating, “Don’t let me interrupt.” “You already have,” Shaun said.

“Are you on the autism spectrum?” Salen asked, staring at Shaun.

Shaun was soothed by his fiancée Leah in another scenario, where he was upset and frustrated (Paige Spara). She informs him, “Change is a difficult thing for you.”

Meanwhile, Glassman (Richard Schiff) sat down with Shaun and informed him that he is considering leaving.

Glassman said, “I think I need to be among other people,” to which Shaun answered, “Different from me?”

Because he is the hospital’s president, Glassman will most likely have the most direct contact with Salen. Their first meeting, however, did not go well. When Salen pretended to be a patient and visited Glassman’s office for the first time, he was not pleasant to her. If Salen and the tension between them does not dissipate, Brief News from Washington Newsday.