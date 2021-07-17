How well do you recall children’s television series from the 1980s?

Every generation remembers the television series they watched as children with fondness.

The 1980s, on the other hand, had more than their fair share of legendary shows.

There were certain series that transcended their period and are still remembered fondly today, from Fraggle Rock to Button Moon, He Man to Basil Brush.

A couple’s fantasy A £25k wedding overseas turns into a “horror”

Let’s not even get started on Danger Mouse!

That’s why we’ve created a special quiz based on 1980s children’s television favourites.

You might have a few stray recollections, but this will put them to the test.

There are 15 questions that will test your knowledge and make you think. Select your response for each one, and the next one will appear in a few seconds. At the conclusion, you’ll find your answers and score.

If you can’t see the quiz, you may take it by clicking here.