How wealthy is Olivia Munn’s baby daddy, John Mulaney?

John Mulaney has made a fortune as an actor, stand-up comedian, and writer, and recently disclosed that his girlfriend Olivia Munn is expecting a child. Here’s how he made his money.

Mulaney has a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, because to his success on television and in stand-up comedy.

After graduating from Georgetown in 2004, the 39-year-old Chicago native pursued a career in comedy. He got a work as an office assistant at Comedy Central after arriving to New York City, but left to focus on writing and performing.

Mulaney rose to prominence in 2008 after guesting on several major late-night shows, including “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” According to Billboard, he was offered the chance to audition for “Saturday Night Live” that year and was hired for a position on the writing staff, where he remained for six seasons.

Mulaney recorded a stand-up comedy album called “The Top Part” and a stand-up comedy special called “New in Town” while working as a writer on “Saturday Night Live.”

Mulaney appeared on the NBC show’s “Weekend Update” section on occasion during his tenure there. He also collaborated with actor Bill Hader to create Stefon, a recurring character performed by Hader. Before he left in 2013, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series with the rest of the “SNL” writing group.

Mulaney subsequently went on to act in and produce the Fox sitcom “Mulaney,” which was canceled after only one season in 2015. According to WealthyGenius, he was paid a bit more than $25,000 for the performance.

The comedian proceeded to write for television shows such as “Maya & Marty,” “Oh, Hello on Broadway,” “Documentary Now!” and James Franco’s “Comedy Central Roast.” He has had minor parts in the television shows “Crashing,” “Portlandia,” and “Difficult People.”

Mulaney’s third stand-up comedy special, “The Comeback Kid,” was critically acclaimed and was broadcast on Netflix in 2015. He was nominated for another Emmy for the special.

In 2017, he went on a two-month stand-up comedy tour. One of his New York City performances was captured for the Netflix special “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” which garnered the comedian an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

In 2019, Mulaney embarked on another comedy tour, this time alongside fellow comedian Pete Davidson for a limited run. Brief News from Washington Newsday.