How to watch the UEFA Youth League match between Liverpool U19s and AC Milan U19s on UK television.

The 2021/22 Champions League season begins this week, and England will be represented by four teams, as is customary.

Liverpool will welcome AC Milan at Anfield for the first time in the club’s history. The game will take place on Wednesday, September 15, at 8 p.m.

Liverpool’s Under-19 team begins their own European campaign in the UEFA Youth League earlier that day.

At 1 p.m., the game versus AC Milan Under-19s will begin. Their 40-man roster includes highly regarded prospects such as James Balagizi, Mateusz Musialowski, Kaide Gordon, Melkamu Frauendorf, Conor Bradley, and Billy Koumetio.

BT Sport is the exclusive home of all UEFA competitions, including the UEFA Youth League.

BT Sport Monthly Passes, on the other hand, are available for £25.

At the start of the 2013-14 season, the UEFA Youth League was established.

The first competition was won by Barcelona, who were inspired by the abilities of their legendary La Masia program. Munir, a Moroccan footballer who now plays for Sevilla, scored 11 goals in the team’s win, including two in the final against Benfica.

Winners of the FA Youth Cup on a regular basis Chelsea won the next two in 2015 and 2016, with Tammy Abraham and ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke having breakout seasons.

Since then, the trophy has passed through the hands of red Bull Salzburg (2017), Barcelona (2018), Porto (2019), and, finally, Real Madrid (2020). The competition was canceled last season owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool U-19s have participated in the competition four times, reaching the Round of 16 three times and the quarter-finals once.

Curtis Jones, a local talent, had breakout years in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 competitions.