How to Watch ‘Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles’ Episode 7 Live Stream Online [Spoilers]

In “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles” Episode 7, Rio departs the spirit people’s hamlet after bidding farewell and continues his adventure to find his parents’ homeland. “Land of Promises” is the title of the next episode.

The sneak stills and synopsis for “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles” Episode 7 have been revealed on the official website. Rio had been traveling for a long time in the Yagumo region. Finally, he arrives to a village in the Kingdom of Karasuki, using the knowledge from the previous village.

According to the spoilers, Rio will meet Yuba, the local chief, who is said to have a number of connections.

When Rio tells Yuba about his parents, he is taken aback. Rio is later asked to stay in the village by Yuba.

The town got ready to celebrate the Grand Spirit Festival in Episode 6 of the anime series. Rio was attending the festival for the first time. Rio and Latifa were introduced as friends of the spirits people by the elders, who invited them to remain as long as they desired.

Rio, on the other hand, was eager to continue his search for his parents’ birthplace.

“It’s been over a year since Rio moved to the hamlet, and the Grand Spirit Festival has finally arrived. Rio is regarded as a sworn companion of the People of the Spirits, thanks to the blessing of the giant tree spirit Dryas. Rio informs Latifa that he intends to depart the town that night, while everyone is having a good time and feasting. Latifa, unable to take it, flees into the woods. Meanwhile, an airborne intruder is discovered, prompting the village warriors to investigate strange behavior. According to Crunchyroll, “what they see is a massive flight of wyverns going directly towards the settlement.”

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Rio/Haruto Amakawa, Asuka Nishi plays Alma, Yukina Shutou plays Orphia, Yuuki Kuwahara plays Aishia, Tomori Kusunoki plays Latifa, Sayumi Suzushiro plays Christina Beltrum, Sayaka Kaneko plays Roanne Fontaine, Sayaka Harada plays Miharu Ayase, Koji Yusa plays Reiss Vulf

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles” Episode 7 online. On Monday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.