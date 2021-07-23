How to Watch ‘Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles’ Episode 4 Live Stream Online [Spoilers]

In “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles” Episode 4, Rio’s life is in jeopardy because an assassin has been assigned to kill him. “Little Assassin Girl” is the title of the new episode.

A girl named Latifa was forced to smell Rio’s clothes in an after-credit sequence from Episode 3. Latifa will set out to find Rio and kill him in Episode 4 of “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles.”

Rio is all set to leave the academy. He travels to the Yagumo region in the upcoming episode. Is he up to the task of dealing with this assassin?

Celia was teaching the pupils how to employ formulae to manage magic power in Episode 3 of “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles.” She assigned the Lighting technique to the fifth and sixth grades.

Rio’s incapacity to utilize magic was mocked by Stewart and his buddies. Rio, on the other hand, noted that while he cannot cast magical covenant formulations like his peers, he can duplicate the flow of magic power and replicate a variety of magical procedures. Following that, the students prepare for their outdoor practicum.

“It’s been five years since Rio started at the Royal Academy. The graduation exam, the outdoor practicum, is approaching rapidly. Rio discusses his aspirations to return to his parents’ homeland, the Yagumo region, after graduation, and Celia is conflicted. Stewart, who has been wounded in a monster attack, knocks Princess Flora off a cliff on the day of the outdoor practicum. Rio leaps for her without thinking, tosses Flora into the air and plummets thirty meters to the cliff’s base…!” Crunchyroll’s summary for Episode 3 can be found here.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Rio/Haruto Amakawa, Asuka Nishi plays Alma, Yukina Shutou plays Orphia, Yuuki Kuwahara plays Aishia, Tomori Kusunoki plays Latifa, Sayumi Suzushiro plays Christina Beltrum, Sayaka Kaneko plays Roanne Fontaine, Sayaka Harada plays Miharu Ayase, Koji Yusa plays Reiss Vulf

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch Episode 4 of “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles.” On Monday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.